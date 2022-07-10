ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic Tops Kyrgios for Fourth Straight Wimbledon Title

By Madison Williams
 2 days ago

The Serbian earned his 21st major title in a tight four-set match vs. Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic secured his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the Wimbledon men’s singles final. This marks his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

The Serbian still trails Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles , for the most major titles in men’s tennis history. This was Djokovic’s first Grand Slam win since last year’s Wimbledon.

Other than the Grand Slam historical context of this match, this win also marks the first time Djokovic has beat Kyrgios in his career. The Australian won their previous two meetings, both of which came in 2017.

Kyrgios took the first set thanks to his strong service game and the first break of the match. However, Djokovic responded well, winning the next two sets as Kyrgios failed to break Djokovic again. Then, when neither player could execute a break in the fourth set, Djokovic prevailed in the tiebreaker 7-3 to secure the title.

The two opponents bet each other on their Instagram stories Saturday that whoever won would pay for the other’s dinner. It looks like Djokovic will be paying for Kyrgios’s bill.

The former World No. 1 overcame two close battles to reach the final. In the quarterfinals, he trailed Jannik Sinner by two sets before coming back, and in the semifinals, he trailed Cameron Norrie by one set before eventually winning.

Despite winning the Grand Slam title, he will not earn any ranking points as the ATP stripped ranking points away from Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing. Djokovic will remain No. 3 in the world behind Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, both of whom didn’t compete.

The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them. He played with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and six-time major champion Lee Trevino, who won his two claret jugs a few years before Woods was born. Along for the ride was Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard when it comes to majors with his 18 titles. Nicklaus didn’t bring his clubs to St. Andrews. He returned to become an honorary citizen.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Novak Djokovic Celebrates in Frolic Around Centre Court With His Kids

Of all the greats who have competed at Wimbledon, there are few stars in the sport’s history who look more at home on Centre Court than Novak Djokovic. The 35-year-old proved as much on Sunday by claiming his seventh Wimbledon crown in a win over Nick Kyrgios. As if his strong finish to the match didn’t already show his level of comfort playing on the famous grass court, Djokovic, looking as calm as ever, hung around the All England Club to celebrate his latest triumph with two of his biggest fans: his children.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

