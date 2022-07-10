New Jersey man will get a new trial after 2018 stabbing death

An appeals court has ordered a new trial for Supreme Life, 60, after he was convicted of passion provocation manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The court cited derogatory comments from an assistant prosecutor and errors in the judge’s instructions to the jury.

Life was convicted in the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Moriah Walker from Brooklyn, New York, and the attempted murder of another New York man after the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl.

