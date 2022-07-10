ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

UK hotter than Hawaii as temperatures soar to 29.5C

By Ted Hennessey
 2 days ago

The UK was hotter than parts of Hawaii on Sunday as sweltering temperatures soared to just below 30C.

Highs of 29.5C were seen in London and the South East while Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting just below 29C.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with UK temperatures set to soar above 32C on Monday and further on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at Heathrow on June 17.

By 5pm on Sunday, Wisley in Surrey hit 29.5C, with temperatures in the high 20s across most of the country.

The mercury rose to year-high levels in Fife, with the Met Office recording 28.9C in the area just north of Edinburgh.

It meant parts of the country were warmer than areas along the US coast such as Los Angeles and parts of Hawaii, such as Maui.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud told the PA news agency: “It’s been very warm across England today, temperatures staying in the high 20s.

“Interestingly Scotland saw its hottest day of the year so far, while parts of Wales reached the mid-20s.

Northern Ireland saw the coolest conditions, reaching highs of 23.4C, but most of the UK was still warmer than Mediterranean islands like Sardinia and parts of Turkey.

“It was pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday, with a bit of cloud in Northern Ireland. but generally it was a very pleasant summer’s day.

“However, there’s a very uncomfortable night ahead for many, with temperatures remaining warm.”

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK next week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The mercury in London and the South East could hit 32C on Monday, Mr Stroud said.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

Fortune

Too hot to work? Calls for maximum indoor working temperature to be introduced as heatwave grips Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There is an ocean of scientific evidence that has shown climate change is making heat waves longer, hotter, more frequent, and more dangerous. And now, as unrelenting heat becomes the norm in the climate crisis age, campaigners want to write into law when it will be too hot to work.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heatwave health threat raised as temperatures set to soar to 33C next week

An urgent health warning has been upgraded as temperatures are set to soar to 33C. The Met Office has issued a level three heat health alert from Monday to Friday next week as the UK prepares for a heatwave to hit.The alert was raised on Friday as forecasters warned of the potential health implications of the prolonged period of hot weather. The hot spell began on Friday, when parts of the UK were predicted to reach 28C by the afternoon, surpassing top European holiday destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella and Santorini.The Met Office has said it will start a...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
The Conversation U.S.

What is a heat dome? An atmospheric scientist explains the weather phenomenon baking large parts of the country

A heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet stream, a band of fast winds high in the atmosphere that generally runs west to east. Normally, the jet stream has a wavelike pattern, meandering north and then south and then north again. When these meanders in the jet stream...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Significant chance that someone will be killed by an out-of-control rocket in next decade, scientists warn

There is a significant chance someone will be killed by a rocket falling to Earth in the next decade, scientists have warned.A new assessment of the danger posed to human life by out-of-control rockets says there is a roughly 10 per cent chance that one or more casualties will be caused in the next 10 years.What is more, the risk of such death is unfairly spread, they note, with those in the global south more at risk of such impacts. Rocket bodies are more likely to drop on cities such as Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than they are in New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Europe swelters as heatwave spreads

Soaring temperatures have gripped parts of Europe, which has barely recovered from its last heatwave. Droughts and forest fires have hit Spain and Portugal and the scorching heat has spread to France and the UK. Temperatures are set to peak on Thursday in France and Spain and authorities have cancelled...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

How Unusual Are Hurricanes, Tropical Storms In Hawaii

Hurricane landfalls are rare in Hawaii, but brushes by tropical systems are common. El Niño years are typically more active in the central Pacific. Most dangerous hurricanes come from the south. Hawaii may be paradise, but like the Caribbean Sea, hurricanes are part of its history. On average, four...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

UK heatwave: Temperatures set to peak on Monday

The UK heatwave is expected to hit a peak on Monday as temperatures build towards 35C in parts of the UK. A rare amber warning for much of England and Wales has been issued from midnight on Sunday. That means there could be a danger to life or potential serious...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

6 of the funniest TikToks about the UK heatwave

With a large part of the UK under an amber weather warning from the Met Office for extreme heat, TikTokkers have been responding to the heatwave in typically hilarious fashion. Temperatures in some areas of the country are expected to hit highs of 33 degrees celsius with this expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Populated Area in Australia Gets Flooded with Nearly a Year's Worth of Rain

Australian national authorities have announced a global catastrophe after areas in the nation's military east get almost a year's supply of precipitation in only just couple nights. Australian City Experiences Extreme Downpours. Roadways in prominent metro areas as well as the wider countryside have transformed into streams, and AccuWeather climatologists...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Weather tracker: heatwave to sweep northwards across Europe

Europe is once again entering a period of significant heatwave conditions this week, with the possibility of some record-breaking temperatures. Sweltering heat has already been affecting Iberia over the past few days, with temperatures 4-5C above the seasonal norm, leading to highs above 40C (104F). Through the rest of this week, the heat is likely to build even more intensely to about 7C above average, with maximum temperatures touching 46-47C in Seville, for instance.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and...
WORLD
