New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO