New Internet Sensation: A.I. Software Dall-E Mini

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
 2 days ago

If you spend a good amount of time on the internet, you most definitely noticed the new sensation going around- an artificial intelligence software under the name of Dall-E MINI, which creates photos based on your own words.

A new text-to-image program became popular overnight, and the site is too busy to use 50% of the time. But if you were patient enough, you most definitely tried to play with it too!

How Does It Work?

Dall-E is an OpenAI project, whose start-up is backed by Microsoft,  and its main job is to create art and realistic images from nothing but words. Dall-E functions on a text-to-speech program, which uses the words the user assigns and searches the internet’s photo base, combining multiple photos of every word into one to create a unique picture. Although Dall-E isn’t yet open to the public, luckily, Dall-E MINI is, and it is hilarious! Dall-E MINI gives you 9 photos of the prompt you assigned, but as this program draws images from open source, the images it creates can look as funny as the prompt itself. These images have been circling the net lately, and it is hard to miss them. If you want to try out this new A.I. program, you can do so by visiting this link:
