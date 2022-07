PIEDMONT, S.C. — A week after 12-year-old Ayden Chastain fell into the Saluda River and drowned loved ones are remembering the young man he was. "They was hurt, heartbroken. I was hurt, heartbroken. We were hoping he would be alive and at the same time, we knew that he wasn't but there was always a hope," Chastain's uncle, Robert Floyd, said.

