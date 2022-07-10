ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmos, MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 11:30AM CDT by NWS

 2 days ago

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Meeker, western McLeod and...

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

