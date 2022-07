Bill Runey, the new Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools Superintendent, believes the push to withdraw K through 8 from the regional school district is premature. “While I applaud those who are acting in what they believe is best for the town of Rehoboth, I was hopeful that my team would be given at least a year to start a new era and produce a culture where everyone feels that they belong,” Runey said Tuesday. “There is palpable change underway, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO