Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. The MCU's Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) have a complicated relationship. Thor: Love and Thunder takes the time to explore their past and their present weaving a story that launches the God of Thunder into the next part of his story, having fully loved and lost — because Marvel hates romantic relationships and love. Seriously. In addition to appearing in Valhalla at the end of the credits, Jane's final moments prove how much of a hero she is and how she definitely belongs in the Norse afterlife. So, if you too were excited by the film and managed to miss those final moments, here's a brief look into Jane's last words, how she wound up in Thor's arms, and later the warrior heaven.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO