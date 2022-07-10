ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz rookie Walker Kessler to miss summer league due to injury

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsMz4_0gapVz4G00
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler will reportedly miss the Las Vegas Summer League due to a toe injury, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick last month by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and eventually moved to the Jazz in the deal that involved Rudy Gobert.

Kessler signed his rookie-scale contract with Utah on Saturday.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old initially suffered the injury during a pre-draft workout. He was cleared by the Jazz medical staff during his physical but the team will hold him out of action as a precaution.

Kessler was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season at Auburn after averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He led the SEC in blocks and ranked second among all Division I players.

He has had a hectic experience since draft night last month and that took another turn with his latest injury news. However, the team wants to ensure he will be fully healthy and ready to go for summer workouts and other training ahead of next season.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#The Memphis Grizzlies#Sec#Division
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy