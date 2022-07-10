Jazz rookie Walker Kessler to miss summer league due to injury

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler will reportedly miss the Las Vegas Summer League due to a toe injury, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick last month by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and eventually moved to the Jazz in the deal that involved Rudy Gobert.

Kessler signed his rookie-scale contract with Utah on Saturday.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old initially suffered the injury during a pre-draft workout. He was cleared by the Jazz medical staff during his physical but the team will hold him out of action as a precaution.

Kessler was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season at Auburn after averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He led the SEC in blocks and ranked second among all Division I players.

He has had a hectic experience since draft night last month and that took another turn with his latest injury news. However, the team wants to ensure he will be fully healthy and ready to go for summer workouts and other training ahead of next season.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!