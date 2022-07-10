Report: Browns viewed Baker Mayfield as 'childish and immature'

Some of the details on how the Cleveland Browns viewed Baker Mayfield are beginning to leak now that the quarterback has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Mayfield was viewed as “childish and immature” while his behavior “annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

This falls in line with other reports indicating that Mayfield and the Browns had a broken relationship. (John Doss of News 5 Cleveland called it “unsalvageable on 92.3 The Fan last week.)

Mayfield, whom the Browns selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has always been outspoken and a bit brash — but that personality seemed to clash with others.

Lloyd cited some tension and trust issues that developed between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski last season.

There was also the whole drama with Odell Beckham Jr. — the two were never able to get on the same page which eventually led to Beckham’s departure from the team and ultimately winning a Super Bowl with the Rams instead.

The fact that the Browns did not view Mayfield in high regard should not come as much of a surprise, though.

There was an ESPN report in March that the Browns wanted “an adult” as their quarterback, before trading for Deshaun Watson despite his off-field issues.

The team also did not give Mayfield an extension last year even though he led the franchise to its first playoff victory since 1994.

Regardless, the Browns and Mayfield are now both looking to new starts although more may continue to come out about the fracturing relationship the two had.