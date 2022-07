HONOLULU(KHON2) — The violent murder of two mothers allegedly killed by their sons, and another assaulted by hers, highlighted the need for more conversations and action against domestic violence. Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said there are things we can do to prevent more senseless tragedies. Michelle McPeek, 38, was murdered […]

