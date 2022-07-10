ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

More Than 60 Departments Fight Large Fire at Combined Locks Warehouse

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMBINED LOCKS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After more than 24 hours, a fire has finally been put out and all crews have been released from the scene after a large warehouse fire in Combined Locks. “My mother-in-law texted me and said ‘don’t be alarmed, but the warehouse is on...

wixx.com

