Erie Roller Derby kicks off home opener

Folks had the chance to see the Erie Roller Derby back in action at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday night.

Saturday night was the home opener for the Erie Roller Derby’s season.

This was a doubleheader event as folks had the opportunity to see the skaters race around the indoor track.

Erie faced off against a mashup of Northern Allegheny and Roc City Roller Derby.

The derby is a volunteer-run organization that has been in place since 2010.

The next home event for the Erie Roller Derby will take place on August 6th.

