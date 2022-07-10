ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Roller Derby kicks off home opener

By Brent Clapper
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwJOW_0gapTvbm00

Folks had the chance to see the Erie Roller Derby back in action at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday night.

Saturday night was the home opener for the Erie Roller Derby’s season.

This was a doubleheader event as folks had the opportunity to see the skaters race around the indoor track.

Erie Roller Derby holds home opener

Erie faced off against a mashup of Northern Allegheny and Roc City Roller Derby.

The derby is a volunteer-run organization that has been in place since 2010.

The next home event for the Erie Roller Derby will take place on August 6th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Fuller Center Bike Adventure makes a pit-stop in Erie

A group of cyclists are pedaling across the country and making stops in various communities to help repair or rebuild homes for people in need and made a stop in Erie Wednesday night. The group started pedaling from the West Coast on May 21, and they’ve already helped five families along the way rebuild their […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

TV home expert teams up with Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance is teaming up with a TV home expert to explain the significance of the guaranteed replacement cost coverage policy. “Today’s Homeowner” host Danny Lipford made a stop at Erie Insurance’s Technical Learning Center on Wednesday. During his visit, he stressed the importance of Erie Insurance’s guaranteed replacement cost coverage, especially with the high […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

814 Concert Series kicks off at Bayview Park

Dozens of people got out their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the nice weather and enjoy some local music. The 814 Concert Series began at Bayview Park. “The Islers” kicked off the six-week concert series. Each Sunday leading up to 814 Day on August 14, six local bands are showcased. The event will take […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Newsmaker: Erie’s 40 Under 40

On this Newsmaker segment, Nick Warren from the Erie Reader joins us to discuss Erie’s 40 Under 40, which recognizes people who follow through with their plans that affect the lives of others in their communities in a positive manner.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Frolic on the Bay returns to the Bayfront

A local annual event kicked off Monday morning where free boat rides were given to people with disabilities. Frolic on the Bay, sponsored by the Erie Yacht Club, provides people with physical and cognitive disabilities or those in disadvantaged situations with boat rides on Erie’s Bayfront. A picnic lunch was provided following the boat rides […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Walking through what’s left of the former Aviation Club

We have an update to a story that was first brought to you by us last week. The owners of the former Aviation Club gave a tour of what’s left inside the building before it gets burned down. Here’s more on the tour. As we walked inside the building, we noticed holes in the ceiling […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Waterford mural takes form; ribbon cutting on July 15

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new mural in Waterford will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 15. The mural still needs a few finishing touches, said committee chair JoAnne Lenart-Weary, but the mural is available for viewing with many of the key pieces already in place. On the mural, the outline of the […]
WATERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Erie Roller Derby#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
wnynewsnow.com

Man Overboard In Ripley, NY Perplexes Local Fishermen

RIPLEY, NY (Erie News Now) – U.S. Coast Guard Captain and owner of Nemesis Sport Fishing, Joe Nemet, is still perplexed by how a boat captain in Ripley, NY, went overboard while on the waters of Lake Erie Thursday. “This seems to be a freak accident. I know the...
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

United Way Unveils New Mural on Erie's West Side

The United Way of Erie County and Erie Arts & Culture worked together to create an inspiring mural on the city's west side. It was unveiled Monday morning along Strong Vincent Middle School's safer walking route to school at W. 11th and Wechsler St. The mural, which is the product...
ERIE, PA
CBS News

U.S. Steel bald eagle undergoing rehab for injuries, including 'significant damage to flight feathers'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets from the nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin is rehabbing from "significant damage to his flight feathers." The Wildlife Center run by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is working with the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County to rehabilitate the first-year fledgling. The goal is to eventually release him back into the wild, HARP said.
YourErie

Swimming restricted at Beach 11 due to elevated E. coli levels

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swimming is restricted at Beach 11 on Presque Isle State Park due to elevated E. coli levels. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced the E. coli bacteria count exceeds limits set by the Erie County Department of Health. According to the Erie County Department of Health protocol, if E. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

10 area beaches are toxic to dogs due to HABs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly a dozen Erie County area beaches have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be seen on the surface of the water in colors like blue, green, white, brown or red. The algal blooms produce toxins.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hard-to-Read License Plate Event Coming up Monday

An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
JAMESTOWN, PA
YourErie

Group Cares students come together to lend a helping hand

Over 400 students from 20 different states are busy working on 50 different projects in the Erie area. Volunteers with “Group Cares” will be in the area for the next week. On Wednesday, students were busy painting and repairing farm houses in North East. “It feels good. They can’t do it themselves per se and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hundreds of student volunteers fixing up Erie County homes

Students from all over the country are in the area lending a helping hand. The organization “Group Cares” has over 400 volunteers fixing up homes — free of charge — for elderly, disabled and low income families. One of the homes they were fixing up Wednesday is in North East where students were busy painting […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Building with multiple businesses burns in Sheridan, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews. The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, […]
SHERIDAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Battle Flames At Northern Chautauqua County Business

SHERIDAN, NY — Firefighters spent several hours on Monday night extinguishing flames at a northern Chautauqua County business. The Sheridan Fire Department responded to 3491 Route 20, the Pawn Starz location, around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Since then,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Mother and infant involved in Chautauqua County, NY, rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An infant and its mother were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on July 12. The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old female driver of Mayville, New York was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Closes West Erie Street

Part of of W. 26th St. in the City of Erie was shut down for a while Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole. It happened about 8 a.m. between Raspberry and Elmwood Ave. The crash, which involved a Jeep Compass, brought down the pole, and wires were...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy