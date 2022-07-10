ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Heartbreaking’: Indianapolis woman charged after babies transported in milk crate strapped to bike

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago
Provided by Brian Henderson

INDIANAPOLIS — It looked like the woman was transporting toys inside of the crate attached to her bike — but then Brian Henderson says he saw an “arm move.”

Seconds later, Henderson and his coworkers at an east side pizza shop approached her and saw what was inside the milk crate: two unrestrained 2-month-old twin babies.

Police were called to Just Pizza at 3852 E. 10th Street on June 27 after one of Henderson’s coworkers, Suezanne Lynch, says she saw a woman on a bike swerving and almost wrecking a few times, at one point hitting a curb and almost causing the bike to fall over, according to court documents.

Image of still from video (Provided by Brian Henderson)

After realizing two babies were inside the crate, Lynch called for medics.

“You can’t have those babies in there like that, ma’am,” Henderson can be heard saying in video captured of the incident that was then widely shared in a nearby neighborhood Facebook group.

Court documents identified the woman as 35-year-old Blossum Kirby, who told police she always transported her children that way since she did not have a car and did not see anything wrong with it.

Kirby told officers she was riding her bike from her mother’s house in the 2300 block of Prospect Street to a friend’s house in the 6000 block of E. 12th Street, which police say is a 30-minute bike ride.

During the ride, the two babies were inside a milk crate attached to the front of the bike with a bungee cord.

Blossum Kirby

The boy and girl were only wearing diapers. FOX59/CBS4 meteorologists say the temperature was in the mid-80s at that time.

Medics who treated the babies said the infant girl had “sunburns, abrasions on her left hand, and minor scratches to her body.” The boy also had sunburns and minor scratches, as well as a wound to the groin

and an extreme rash.

The restaurant workers had taken the babies inside because one of the infants seemed “lethargic” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lynch told police as they waited for officers to arrive, Kirby struggled to stay awake and kept falling asleep. She would wake up every once in a while and yell at them to give the babies back.

Court documents show that when police asked Kirby why she didn’t call the twins’ father for a ride, she told them she did not know what his name was. She insisted she was a good mother and was currently on probation but not on any drugs.

The babies were taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Kirby was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Image of still from video (Provided by Brian Henderson)

A motion was filed to set Kirby’s bond at greater than the standard amount because she was arrested while out on bond for domestic battery.

Henderson, who is a twin himself, says it was “God’s doing” that he was able to step in and get help.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Lynch.

Police say the Department of Child Services was notified of the incident. DCS says state confidentiality laws prevent the agency from commenting.

Comments / 24

missy
3d ago

I don't think they should have charge her with anything maybe they should help her with parenting classes and bus passes you she can get around with her children and a stroller might help .but just locking her up without offering her help of any kind is wrong but again that's how indiana rolls

Reply(5)
5
Deb Ewing
3d ago

I don't see why they would take those baby's away from there mother, they need her, I hope she does get the care she needs, and maybe some support for her children, She may have a mild disability her self. prayers for her and her children 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
Jay Stone
3d ago

The children will not be taken away from her forever over this incident, but something needs to be done while she has the opportunity to get her life in order. That is the job of the DCS, to protect the children while she gets the services she clearly needs. And as to why the grand/mother would let her leave the home with the babies like that, child neglect and endangerment and/or mental health issues are often cross-generational. In other words, she may have seen nothing wrong or out of ordinary with the Mom's decision-making.

Reply(1)
4
