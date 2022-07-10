ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

As the Florida heat rages on, should South Florida expect rain clouds this week?

By Alexander Lugo
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
South Florida has seen a relatively dry few weeks recently, and the trend is expected to continue for the beginning of the week. However, chances of rain are expected to increase as the week rolls on.

Meanwhile, hot weather is expected to stick around all week as heat indexes range between highs of 80 and 90 during the day, dropping to 70 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

While the heat index is similar throughout all of South Florida, rain is predicted to vary depending which county you’re in, according to the weather service forecast.

Here’s a break down of the rain chances.

Miami-Dade County

There’s a 50% chance of rain Sunday with showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and in the evening, but those chances drop to 20% Monday and are expected to remain low until chances of rain get back to 50% Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The highest chance of rain comes Thursday when those odds are predicted to be around 70% chance of rain, and they will hover at those levels into the weekend.

Broward and Palm Beach County

Chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to be at 50% Sunday, and will hover around 40% to 50% until Wednesday. Thursday will see a jump of rain and thunderstorm chances to 70%, and will remain at around those levels into the weekend, according to the weather service.

Tracking the tropics

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a stalled front in the Northern Gulf over the weekend that has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical formation within the next five days, according to the weather service.

Although it’s expected to bring rain to Florida’s panhandle, South Florida should not feel its impact.

