Town of Salina, N.Y. - A 15 year old Town of Salina boy after robbing a 20 year old woman. Onondaga County Sheriff’s say the woman made arrangements on Facebook Marketplace to meet the boy and sell an Apple I-Phone. When the victim arrived at Orchard Estates Apartments she was approached by the teen, who grabbed the Phone, pushed her to the ground and ran. Deputies found the teen who lived at the apartment complex and arrested him. The victim was treated at the hospital for a concussion and minor injuries.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO