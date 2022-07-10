ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blue Bell Offering Unlimited Ice Cream At 20th Annual Taste Of Summer Festival

By News On 6
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroken Arrow is getting ready to help people cool off with its annual Taste of Summer festival. Blue Bell Creamery...

www.news9.com

News On 6

New Food Truck Park Opens At Historic Northland Shopping Center

A new food truck park is adding flavor to the Phoenix District. It's an area of town the city that is being revitalized, and leaders said this is something the area needs. Eat 36 Street North Food Truck Park is turning a former food desert into the latest lunch spot with food trucks like Soul Food on Wheels.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Mac And Cheese

TULSA, Oklahoma - We are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for this week's Taste Test Tuesday. Today, the News On 6 at 9 a.m. team is trying out some Mac and Cheese!
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: 'Shrek The Musical' Director, Actor Discuss The Upcoming Production

A local theater company is bringing Broadway to Tulsa!. Craft Productions is producing Shrek the Musical, based on the 2001 DreamWorks movie. Director Michael Fling and actor Michael Burrell joined the New On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss the upcoming production. You can Shrek the Musical at the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Central Park#Food Drink#Restaurants#Blue Bell Creamery
106.3 The Buzz

Rock On with Free Tickets to Rocklahoma 2022!

It's time again to melt your face off during the 15th annual Rocklahoma music festival, and we have a chance for you to win tickets!. Rocklahoma will take place September 2-4, 2022, in Pryor, Oklahoma, with a lineup featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and more. How to Play.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Blue Whale Of Catoosa Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A fixture on Route 66 celebrates its anniversary of 50 years. The Blue Whale of Catoosa is known by visitors around the world. Last year, it got a fresh coat of paint and the City of Catoosa says more improvements are coming soon.
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Masked Singer Live Tour Stops In Tulsa

Many characters from the reality TV show The Masked Singer came to life last night in Tulsa. Tulsa Theater welcomed the tour to town last night. The tour is stopping in 50 cities in 60 days and a different celebrity is invited to sing and dance in each city. That...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Transit In Need Of Drivers, Holds Job Fair

Tulsa Transit is in need of new drivers and held a job fair to try to find help. They said like many industries, they're having a hard time hiring people. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper was live with more.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Vandals damage Hudson Lake water mixers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville says vandals have made it more difficult for the water department to keep smelly algae at bay on Hudson Lake. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said their machines that churn lake water and prevent algae from forming were recently vandalized. The algae,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
point2homes.com

7350 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74012

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Broken Arrow, OK, thats part of our community, youll be close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options as well as to your work and school commitments. At Woodland Park, we have one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, designed with you in mind. Each spacious home has a host of amenities and interior finishes that have been hand-selected by our design team. Home chefs will enjoy the kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Youll be amazed by the high ceilings and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light. When it gets warm in the summer, youll love the central AC and cooling ceiling fans while warm heat and an inviting fireplace keep you toasty in the winter. A full-size washer and dryer will make laundry convenient. Youll also appreciate the extra touches like the ceramic tile entryway, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets, and a luxurious garden tub. Your living space extends beyond your front door with outstanding community amenities. Forget about monthly gym fees as our fully-equipped fitness center, including cardio equipment and weights, is a few steps away. Reserve the conference center for meetings and enjoy the resident lounge complete with a workspace, printing station, and wifi. After work, you can relax and unwind beside the crystal-clear swimming pool with lounge chairs and free wifi, then grill up a feast in the BBQ area where you can proudly entertain your friends. Enjoy our complimentary services of the courtesy patrol that is able to be contacted from 6 AM to 6 PM as well as our 24/7 emergency on-call maintenance team to make sure you are taken care of when we are not in the office! Youll also love our friendly and attentive staff who host fun resident events including a free continental breakfast to help you start your day the right way. And, at Woodland Park, were not just a pet-friendly apartment community, we LOVE animals and invite you to take your dog for relaxing walks along the numerous pathways in our community. Woodland Park is conveniently located southeast of Tulsa with easy access to US 64 and public transportation stops so commuting is a breeze. Youll be just minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Outdoor enthusiasts will love hiking through the woods in Ray Harrell Nature Park, trying for a hole-in-one at the Broken Arrow Family Golf Center, and playing at Haikey Creek Park. Enjoy family fun at Broken Arrow Roller Sports, the Family Aquatic Center, Cinemark IMAX theaters, and Dave Busters Arcade. History buffs can visit the Museum Broken Arrow and Military History Museum. Other enjoyable activities include shopping for fresh food at the Rose District Farmers Market, tasting ice cream at the Blue Bell Creamery, and catching a show at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. There are dining options galore with local eateries like Oklahoma Joes, Jimmys Egg, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, and Tokyo Sushi, as well as plenty of your favorite chain restaurants. Also be sure to visit the Rose District for more than 70 enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. If youre looking for a sensational apartment in Broken Arrow with a close and active community, beautiful amenities, friendly staff, and prime location, contact us today at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. Were here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home.READ MORE.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s intricate quilt to be sent to Queen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman’s recent project will soon be in the presence of royalty. Devida Bushrod was born in Hampshire, England but now lives in Tulsa with her family. Bushrod decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by making an intricate quilt of Queen Elizabeth....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Brings Awareness To Swimming Safety

A Tulsa woman is speaking out to bring awareness to child drowning after her son drowned. This past June, three-year-old Zane Ryan drowned while he was swimming in a pool. Zane's mother Amber Snodgrass says she wants to use this tragedy to bring awareness to drowning, but she is still grieving.
TULSA, OK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK

