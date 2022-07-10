ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 8 photos of Prince George watching the Wimbledon men's final are too good

The Wimbledon men’s final between today between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic has been a whole bunch of fun, including the tremendous moment when Kyrgios went on a rant during the third set about a fan who he thought had “700 drinks.”

Prince George has been taking in the action at Centre Court and lots of fans have been making jokes about the 8 year old learning a few new words today thanks to the always talkative Kyrgios.

These photos of Prince George – who has been sitting between his parents, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William – are too good. The range of emotions are hilarious.

