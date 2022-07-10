ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Preston Memorial Hospital

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that Preston Memorial Hospital will receive $580,000 through a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Community Funded Project Award. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request from both Senators Capito and Manchin.

“I am thrilled to see this funding heading to Preston Memorial Hospital to support their Oncology Infusion Center, fulfilling a critical need in Preston County,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginians living in rural counties often face logistical challenges accessing the health services they desperately need. By bolstering community health facilities in West Virginia, we can improve the health outcomes for our residents, providing accessible care to those who need it most. Leaders from MonHealth and Preston Memorial stressed the importance of this project to me, and I’m pleased to have secured the funding they need through congressionally directed spending measures.”

“The Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital provides affordable, quality healthcare for many West Virginians, which is why I fought to include this earmark in the funding bill that was signed into law earlier this year,” Senator Manchin said. “Today’s announcement is great news for the Kingwood community and the entire region, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support hospitals and maintain health services across the Mountain State.”

“With cancer being one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, the ability to offer a full service infusion center in Preston County will be life-changing for those who receive a cancer diagnosis,” Melissa Lockwood, Mon Health Preston Memorial Chief Administrative Officer, said.

“The dedication of U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on this investment is unapparelled and most importantly, their understanding of the importance in providing chemotherapy close to home. No one should have to travel far when needing such services that can be provided where people live with the superior care Mon Health Oncology and Mon Preston Memorial Hospital are known for by the communities we serve,” David Goldberg, Mon Health System , President and CEO, said.

In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 and Senator Manchin secured more than $166 million in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

