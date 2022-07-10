Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence on February 21, 2020. Crewey further admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.

Crewey is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for conducting the investigation. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Alex Hamner and Andrew D. Isabell are prosecuting the case.