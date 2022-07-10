ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2WiE_0gapSQTa00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence on February 21, 2020. Crewey further admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.

Crewey is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for conducting the investigation. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Alex Hamner and Andrew D. Isabell are prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two men face felony charges for church burning

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Two men are facing felony charges for their involvement in a church burning. On the morning of Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:26 A.M., Trooper D.L. Daniels was called to a reported structure fire at 2136 Irish Mountain Road, in Shady Spring, West Virginia. Once on scene, he was advised […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, of Charleston, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Man sentenced to 80 years in prison

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on double murder charges on Monday, June 11, 2020. Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced for the 2020 murders of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams. Josh Williams and Dalton Ramsey were found dead on Reese...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Four-year-old child found dead in Summers County

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:26 am, members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County in reference to a death investigation. Once on scene, a four year old female victim was found...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Attorneys#Methamphetamine
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
BECKLEY, WV
WSLS

Suspect wanted after Giles County man shot, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A suspect is still wanted after a homeowner was shot on Monday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff. Around 5:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he heard someone under his house. He went and confronted the man and there was a struggle which led to the homeowner getting shot in his left arm, according to authorities.
GILES COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Three Plead Guilty to Straw Purchasing Multiple Firearms

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three Beckley-area residents pleaded guilty to federal charges involving multiple straw purchases of firearms. Jaleel Delaney, 27, and Dejaha Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms. Sequoyah Swain, 22, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting another individual in making false statements in acquisition of firearms.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Police speak out about last week’s shooting

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Local law enforcement is speaking out about the officer involved shooting from last week. Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison, like many others, saw the video from last Wednesday’s shooting like many others on social media shortly after it happened. Ellison says after watching the...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Giles Co. authorities searching for armed and dangerous person

— UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has shared new details with WFXR News about the Monday morning incident that left one person injured just outside of Narrows and sparked a “Code Red.”. According to Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons, shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday,...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wchstv.com

Thirty-one more lawsuits filed against former W.Va. Christian school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirty-one more lawsuits have been filed against a former West Virginia Christian school. The newest suits filed against the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem were filed by ex-students represented by Charleston lawyer Ben Salango. Prior lawsuits over alleged child abuse and sexual abuse produced...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

One person in custody after NRV pursuit

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No name has been released after one person was taken into custody following the search for someone who fled from a traffic stop, according to Blacksburg Police. Blacksburg Police asked people to be vigilant Monday afternoon as officers searched for the driver. The agency issued a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Driver hits local church sign, church forgives unknown suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After an unknown driver went through the sign of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, church members have only two things in mind: forgiveness and prayers. On Saturday, approximately around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., a driver went through the church’s sign located at 1919 Bigley Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

VSP: Hurley man dead after Saturday crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a pickup truck crash left one man dead in Buchanan County over the weekend. According to the VSP, the crash occurred on Route 460 on Saturday, July 9. The VSP reports a 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was heading west when it went […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy