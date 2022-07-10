Hospitals must make masks mandatory as Covid cases rise

‘We should all be obliged to wear masks, not “advised” or “recommended” to.’

On the question of wearing masks (UK Covid cases are rising – should we wear masks again?, 5 July), absolutely we should. I visited Scarborough hospital recently while wearing an FFP2 mask and was surprised to see many staff and members of the public maskless.

I asked the (masked) receptionist at my appointment check-in why this was. “They don’t have to,” she replied. “It’s a hospital,” I said. “Covid’s on the rise.” She told me that it was discretionary.

I had an appointment in York, at the Nuffield hospital, the next day and it was a similar situation there. I was due to have private surgery on Monday last week, as my NHS appointment has been delayed by almost three years by the Boris Johnson government’s ineptitude.

On the Friday before, I was struck down with Covid, my wife the following day. The last week has been very difficult. I can’t say where I caught it – but I’ve a fair idea. My operation can’t be done now until next year as the lists are full again. We should all be obliged to wear masks, not “advised” to or “recommended” to.