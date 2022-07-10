ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospitals must make masks mandatory as Covid cases rise

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘We should all be obliged to wear masks, not “advised” or “recommended” to.’

On the question of wearing masks (UK Covid cases are rising – should we wear masks again?, 5 July), absolutely we should. I visited Scarborough hospital recently while wearing an FFP2 mask and was surprised to see many staff and members of the public maskless.

I asked the (masked) receptionist at my appointment check-in why this was. “They don’t have to,” she replied. “It’s a hospital,” I said. “Covid’s on the rise.” She told me that it was discretionary.

I had an appointment in York, at the Nuffield hospital, the next day and it was a similar situation there. I was due to have private surgery on Monday last week, as my NHS appointment has been delayed by almost three years by the Boris Johnson government’s ineptitude.

On the Friday before, I was struck down with Covid, my wife the following day. The last week has been very difficult. I can’t say where I caught it – but I’ve a fair idea. My operation can’t be done now until next year as the lists are full again. We should all be obliged to wear masks, not “advised” to or “recommended” to.

Comments / 264

Bowser97
2d ago

Why?? They do nothing against viruses. Why do the same thing over and over again? All they do is give the sheep a false sense of security. They do not work…

Reply(23)
112
Billiam
2d ago

We are... Unafraid, unimpressed, unmasked, unvaccinated and unbelievably grateful for our intuition and being able to think for ourselves. Unvaccinated Populace

Reply(3)
52
Barb Beechy
2d ago

it has been PROVEN THAT THEY DONT WORK.. they make you even sicker. and those paper ones so many are wearing are a joke.. before this so called germ , the boxes of these paper mask had printed on them, NOT TO BE USED FOR COVID... but they figured they can make more money so took that off and sold them to suckers.our hospital has never removed the mask so I wear my mesh mask, so I can still breathe in clear fresh air that is filtered in a hospital or dr office..

Reply(2)
9
