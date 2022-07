Communities around the country have begun embracing pickleball, the sport comparable to tennis but played on a smaller court with paddles and a hard plastic ball. Following its advent, nearly 60 years ago in the western United States, few could have predicted how far the sport would come over the decades. The sport has seen a significant rise in popularity since its beginnings, with play extending into countries outside the Unites States.

