Southeast Polk softball scores 20 runs in a wild regional semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Saturday night’s softball slate featured the Class 5A regional semifinals, and no game was quite as wild and interesting as Southeast Polk’s 20-15 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Yes, that’s 35 combined runs on top of three lead changes, 37 hits (20 for the Rams, 17 for the J-Hawks), and seven home runs (four for Jefferson, three for Southeast Polk). As a team, the Rams batted .500 and the J-Hawks hit .472.

Jefferson led 3-1 after the first inning, then Southeast Polk led 9-3 after an 8-run second. The J-Hawks scored 5 in the third to come within 10-8, then led 14-13 in the middle of the sixth. But the Rams scored 7 in the bottom of the sixth to effectively ice the game.

Southeast Polk’s Sydney Potter, Ava Brady and Sydney Matthaidess all hit home runs and combined for nine RBI. Jefferson sophomore Madi Mercil hit two dingers while Olivia Young and Allison Kingus each hit a home run.

The Rams improve to 24-12 overall and will play Ankeny in the 5A-Region 5 final on Tuesday. Jefferson’s season ends at 18-20.

The Southeast Polk-Jefferson game may have stolen the show on Saturday — it was, by far, the highest-scoring game out of the 48 played across Class 5A, 4A, and 3A — but there were plenty of notable results across the state.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the Class 5A regional semifinals unfolded:

REGION 1

#4 Waukee Northwest registered a 10-0 win over Des Moines Roosevelt. Council Bluffs Jefferson needed a seventh-inning run to knock off C.B. Lincoln, 4-3.

REGION 2

Top-ranked Fort Dodge downed Sioux City North, 12-0, thanks to home runs from Tory Bennett and Mariah Myers and a 10-strikeout, no-hit pitching performance from Jalen Adams. #13 Ames scored 3 runs in the first and beat Sioux City East, 6-1.

REGION 3

#2 Johnston and #12 Waukee both registered shutout victories — Johnston over Des Moines Lincoln, 8-0; Waukee over Dowling Catholic, 5-0.

REGION 4

Iowa City High knocked off #9 Bettendorf, 4-3, thanks to Kylie Cronk’s pitching performance: seven strikeouts, six hits allowed. The Little Hawks’ reward is a regional final matchup with #6 West Des Moines Valley, which thumped Urbandale, 12-2, behind Gianna Lara’s home run.

REGION 5

#11 Ankeny will be opposite Southeast Polk next Tuesday after defeating Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 13-2. Kendra Winfrey went 1-for-3 with 4 RBI while Abby Rusher struck out 9 over five innings.

REGION 6

The couple of ranked teams in this region needed late runs to eke out victories — #5 Ankeny Centennial scored a run in the top of the sixth to beat Waterloo West, 4-3. #8 Linn-Mar scored two in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-2 win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

REGION 7

#10 Pleasant Valley rallied from down 2-0 to beat Iowa City West, 3-2. Cedar Rapids Prairie notched a 4-3 win over #15 Dubuque Hempstead.

REGION 8

Brylee Seaman hit her fourth homer of the year as #3 Muscatine downed Davenport North, 9-0. #14 Iowa City Liberty collected 15 hits, which included a homer from Kennedy Daugherty, and cruised to a 12-2 win over Davenport West.

Class 4A softball regional notes and results

The Class 4A regional semifinal games were equally as intense, with ranked teams falling and others needing to rally to survive and advance to Tuesday's regional final matchups.

Here's a rundown of all the big happenings throughout the state from Saturday night:

#3 Dallas Center-Grimes put up 8 runs in the third in a 12-0 win over Denison-Schleswig. The Fillies will face Bishop Heelan in the Region 1 final.

put up 8 runs in the third in a 12-0 win over Denison-Schleswig. The Fillies will face Bishop Heelan in the Region 1 final. #6 Indianola rallied with a 4-run seventh-inning to defeat North Polk, 8-7. The Indians will host Glenwood on Tuesday in the Region 2 final, after the Rams knocked off #9 Creston, 5-3, thanks to a 3-run seventh-inning and a 2-run eighth.

rallied with a 4-run seventh-inning to defeat North Polk, 8-7. The Indians will host Glenwood on Tuesday in the Region 2 final, after the Rams knocked off #9 Creston, 5-3, thanks to a 3-run seventh-inning and a 2-run eighth. ADM's Aliya Yanga struck out 11 over five innings, leading the second-ranked Tigers to a 2-0 win over Boone. ADM gets Carroll in the Region 3 final.

struck out 11 over five innings, leading the second-ranked Tigers to a 2-0 win over Boone. ADM gets Carroll in the Region 3 final. #5 Carlisle needed extras to defeat Gilbert, 4-3, while #10 Bondurant-Farrar handled Mason City, 7-1, in the Region 4 semifinals. Carlisle will host Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday.

needed extras to defeat Gilbert, 4-3, while #10 Bondurant-Farrar handled Mason City, 7-1, in the Region 4 semifinals. Carlisle will host Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday. #1 Winterset scored 7 runs in the third inning in a 9-2 win over Pella. The Huskies will host #13 Fairfield in the Region 5 final after the Trojans downed #12 Knoxville, 10-2.

scored 7 runs in the third inning in a 9-2 win over Pella. The Huskies will host #13 Fairfield in the Region 5 final after the Trojans downed #12 Knoxville, 10-2. Norwalk's Kaylee Cary hit a homer to lead the fourth-ranked Warriors over Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5-1. Norwalk will host #14 Benton, 6-0 winners over Charles City, in the Region 6 final.

hit a homer to lead the fourth-ranked Warriors over Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5-1. Norwalk will host #14 Benton, 6-0 winners over Charles City, in the Region 6 final. #7 Clear Creek-Amana and Burlington both advanced to the Region 7 final. The Clippers beat Marion, 3-1, while Burlington blanked Fort Madison, 4-0.

and Burlington both advanced to the Region 7 final. The Clippers beat Marion, 3-1, while Burlington blanked Fort Madison, 4-0. Maquoketa rallied from down 3-1 to knock off #11 Western Dubuque, 6-3, in the Region 8 semifinals. The Cardinals advance to face #8 North Scott on Tuesday after the Lancers beat Central DeWitt, 6-0.

Class 3A softball regional finals set

The Class 3A regional finals are also set for next Tuesday, alongside 5A and 4A. Here's a look at the matchups:

Region 1 : #5 Estherville LIncoln Central vs. #14 Sioux Center

: #5 Estherville LIncoln Central vs. #14 Sioux Center Region 2 : #6 Saydel vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

: #6 Saydel vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Region 3 : #1 Mount Vernon vs. Algona

: #1 Mount Vernon vs. Algona Region 4 : #3 Williamsburg vs. Atlantic

: #3 Williamsburg vs. Atlantic Region 5 : #4 West Liberty vs. Ballard

: #4 West Liberty vs. Ballard Region 6 : #2 Davenport Assumption vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

: #2 Davenport Assumption vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Region 7 : West Delaware vs. Wahlert Catholic

: West Delaware vs. Wahlert Catholic Region 8: #7 West Burlington-Notre dame vs. #10 Davis County

Class 2A, 1A baseball substate finals set

The Class 2A and 1A substate finals are also set for next Tuesday, and will feature many of the state's best small-class teams and players vying for a spot at the state tournament in Carroll.

Here's a look at the substate final matchups, as well as notes from Saturday night's action:

Class 2A Substate Finals

Substate 1 : #2 Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Hinton

: #2 Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Hinton Substate 2 : #1 Van Meter vs. Pocahontas Area

: #1 Van Meter vs. Pocahontas Area Substate 3 : #7 Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage

: #7 Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage Substate 4 : #4 Beckman Catholic vs. Jesup

: #4 Beckman Catholic vs. Jesup Substate 5 : #3 Cascade vs. West Liberty

: #3 Cascade vs. West Liberty Substate 6 : #6 West Marshall vs. Mid-Prairie

: #6 West Marshall vs. Mid-Prairie Substate 7 : Davis County vs. Interstate 35

: Davis County vs. Interstate 35 Substate 8: #5 Clarinda vs. Kuemper Catholic

Notes:

Hinton scored 12 runs in the first inning in a 13-3 win over West Sioux.

Gavin Ehn struck out 9 over seven innings in Pocahontas Area rallied to beat Sioux Central.

Nick Reinicke hit a pair of home runs to help Dike-New Hartford rally for a 4-3 win over Grundy Center.

Karson Grout hit a home run and finished with 6 RBI in Mid-Prairie's 15-3 win over Van Buren County.

Kale Day struck out 6 and allowed 2 hits over six innings, leading Interstate 35 to a 2-1 upset win over #10 Des Moines Christian.

Cole Baumgart went 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in Clarinda's 11-1 win over Treynor.

Cal Wanninger struck out 10 over six innings in Kuemper's 7-1 win over OABCIG.

Class 1A Substate Finals

Substate 1 : #1 Remsen St. Mary's vs. West Harrison

: #1 Remsen St. Mary's vs. West Harrison Substate 2 : #2 Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan

: #2 Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan Substate 3 : #4 Kee vs. South Winneshiek

: #4 Kee vs. South Winneshiek Substate 4 : #5 Don Bosco vs. Lisbon

: #5 Don Bosco vs. Lisbon Substate 5 : #6 North Linn vs. Lynnville-Sully

: #6 North Linn vs. Lynnville-Sully Substate 6 : #3 New London vs. Moravia

: #3 New London vs. Moravia Substate 7 : #8 CAM vs. Ogden

: #8 CAM vs. Ogden Substate 8: #10 Kingsley-Pierson vs. Tri-Center

Notes:

Newman's Elijah Brinkley went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI at the plate and struck out 8 over 3 innings in a 16-1 win over West Hancock.

Nick Holien struck out 13 over 7 innings for South Winneshiek, who hasn't allowed a run in three postseason games.

Janesville's Jared Hoodjer hit two homers and gave up just 2 runs in 6.2 innings pitched in a 3-2 loss to Kee.

Dawson Youngblut recorded 2 doubles and 3 RBI in Don Bosco's 15-7 win over North Tama.

Austin Hilmer struck out 5 in as many innings in North Linn's 10-0 win over Alburnett.

Corder Noun Harder hit his fifth homer of the year in Lynnville-Sully's 10-8 win over Highland.

Dereck Santiago struck out 8 over 6 innings in New London's 5-0 win over Burlington-Notre Dame.

Ogden upset #9 Ankeny Christian, 3-2, ending the Eagles' bid for their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Tri-Center's Sean McGee recorded 16 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over #7 Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.