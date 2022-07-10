ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 questions facing Kansas football’s defense as Big 12 Conference media days draw near

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE — The arrival of the Big 12 Conference’s media days for football, comes with added attention for what’s next for Kansas football in year two of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure.

Questions will abound in the days ahead this week, in Arlington, Texas, about what to expect from Leipold and company. Reminders will arise, of the highs of the 2021 season — including a road upset of Texas. Reminders will arise, of the lows of the 2021 season — like that eight-game losing streak that occurred in between the Jayhawks’ two lone wins of that 2-10 campaign.

If Kansas is going to take progressive steps in 2022, it might have a lot to do with the advances the Jayhawks can make on the defensive side of the ball. With a second season of defensive coordinator Brian Borland’s tenure, and the transfers the team has added there, that potentiality exists. Whether it does could come down to these few questions.

To what level, can Kenny Logan Jr. lead Kansas’ defense?

If senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. isn’t the face of the Jayhawks’ program this season, he’s at least the face of its defense. Even if Kyron Johnson had returned for one more go, instead of being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft earlier this year, that reality wouldn’t change.

The focus then turns, to exactly how much that could mean to Kansas’ efforts to progress. There’s no doubt, given Big 12 coaches voted Logan as a second-team all-conference player in 2021 and the media voted him as a preseason all-conference individual in 2022, what he’s capable of as a talent. What may matter more, is the level of influence that can have on his teammates this upcoming season.

There’s been a lot of praise for the transfers Leipold, Borland and that coaching staff have added on the defensive side of the ball since the 2021 season concluded. There’s promise, in the development returners like senior linebackers Rich Miller and Gavin Potter can make.

But there was no team in the Big 12 that ranked worse in scoring or total defense than the Jayhawks last season, and eyes will likely turn toward Logan as games take place in 2022.

How much can Kansas’ pass rush improve?

The Jayhawks didn’t average much better than a sack per game in 2021. Quarterback hurries and pass breakups should be considered as well, when it comes to what Kansas’ pass rush was capable of, but even there the Jayhawks were much less productive than their opponents.

Losing Johnson, who led Kansas in sacks last season, only adds to the focus on which player of players can step up to change that situation.

Gaining a transfer like redshirt junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps, should help. Bringing back someone like redshirt senior defensive end Hayden Hatcher, among others, should help as well. It’s just a matter of how much.

Taiwo Onatolu is now the team’s defensive ends coach, in addition to being its special teams coordinator. Jim Panagos is now the team’s defensive tackles coach. A pass rush isn’t all about what the defensive line can do, but that’s where it starts and they’re responsible for that group’s production.

Will the many additions to the secondary have a noticeable effect?

It should be remembered, that this is only the second year of Leipold’s time with the program. It hasn’t been much more than a year, that Borland’s had time to implement the scheme they’re going with. But, for good reason, there’s been a lot of excitement around the transfers that have been recruited to join the program in the secondary.

There’s redshirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin, who arrived from Michigan State. There are other commitments, like Jarrett Paul (Eastern Michigan), Marvin Grant (Purdue) and Monte’ McGary (Utah State) — the first two listed as safeties by 247Sports, and McGary a cornerback. It’s an influx of experience that, at the least, should add to the competition within those rooms.

To what extent they can help the Jayhawks improve, from being the least productive team in the Big 12 in interceptions last season, will be seen. Remember how Kansas performed in pass breakups, too. What the group is capable of goes beyond those transfers, but there’s still so much youth beyond them.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Lance Leipold
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

