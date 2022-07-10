Paterson shooting leaves one dead, one injured for city's 12th homicide in 2022

A Paterson man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in an incident that left another city resident with gunshot wounds, law enforcement authorities said in a news release.

A third person — a woman from Fair Lawn — went to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, but authorities said they had no information about where that incident took place or whether it was linked to the fatal shooting.

Police responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Park Avenue and Carroll Street a little after 2 a.m. found two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in the release.

Both men were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where one of the victims, who was 21 years old, was pronounced dead, authorities said. They said the other man, who is 25, was in stable condition.

It was the city's 11th fatal shooting this year and 12th homicide. That is almost a third fewer homicides than over the same period last year, when the city reported 17 homicides, according to information compiled by Paterson Press based on news releases from the Prosecutor's Office. So far this year there have been 53 reported shooting incidents, compared with 72 shooting incidents by this time last year.

Law enforcement authorities said in a separate news release that police were told at about 6 a.m. that a 27-year-old woman from Fair Lawn had arrived at St. Joseph's by "private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound" but that authorities had not determined where the shooting occurred.

"At this time no crime scene has been located," they said in the release.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office said he did "not have any information regarding whether the shootings are linked. As information develops, it will be provided."

Anyone with information may call the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 877-370-PCPO or Paterson police at 973-321-1120. They also may send information by email to tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Staff Writer Abbott Koloff and Joe Malinconico of Paterson Press contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson shooting leaves one dead, one injured for city's 12th homicide in 2022