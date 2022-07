Originally drafted in the seventh round (208th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft. Palat along with Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov formed the ‘Triplets Line’ when they came into the league together. During his time with the Lightning, Palat surpassed expectations the day he was drafted. Recall, that Palat was not drafted in 2010, so he was eligible in 2011. There were some inside the organization that were not sure where he would fit in the lineup. Nine years later, Palat had been a key cog in the Lightning lineup.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO