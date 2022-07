Chapel Hill, N.C. — Cleanup crews have made a lot of progress in Chapel Hill after heavy downpours and strong winds led to flooding and downed trees Wednesday night. On Thursday, the water had receded at the Booker Creek Townhouse apartments off Old Oxford Road, where water levels reached doors and went inside apartments overnight. Visible water lines on the doors of the apartments show just how high the water was during Wednesday's heavy rain.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO