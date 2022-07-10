SCSO IDs body recovered from South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – A dive team from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) recovered a body from South Holston Lake Sunday morning.

According to a report from the SCSO, deputies responded to a call at 6:49 a.m. from someone near the boat ramp on Highway 421 who claimed a person may have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who claimed to have heard someone yelling for help. They led police to an area near the boat ramp, according to the report. The SCSO dive team recovered a body from the lake, later identified as 43-year-old James Falin.

No foul play is suspected, and police continue to investigate the incident. Falin’s body will undergo an autopsy, which is standard practice for an unattended death.

Click here to subscribe to WJHL’s email newsletter for more top stories like this.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.