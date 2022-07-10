Impressive Rainfall Totals Last 48 Hours In Central North Dakota

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO