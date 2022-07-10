ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Prankster Daughter North Tricked A Housekeeper Into Thinking There'd Been A Murder In The House

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FT006_0gapPxW400
(Image credit: E!)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have their hands full with their oldest daughter North West. Whether she’s mocking her mom’s influencer voice or ensuring all the family Christmas cards are “unusable,” the 9-year-old constantly finds ways to troll her family. But it sounds like one her latest pranks almost went a bit too far, as Kardashian revealed that the authorities nearly got involved after a housekeeper thought there’d been a murder in their rental home.

North West has apparently developed a knack for special effects makeup, her mother shared with Allure, saying that she’s gotten really good at using fake blood and creating fake wounds. Her flair for the macabre, however, nearly got The Kardashians star in trouble, when they didn’t get the house cleaned up after one of North’s pranks. Kim Kardashian explained:

North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. So I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup, where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff. She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene. And I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room.

Apparently North West had created a whole crime scene in their rental house, with her 4-year-old sister Chicago as her accomplice (and presumed victim). While Kim Kardashian was able to get her daughters cleaned up, she said she planned to take care of the house the next day. However, that morning the reality star had to rush off to school, leaving the housekeeper to be the unintended victim of her daughter’s prank. Kardashian recalled:

The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene. And I had to let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad. I have photos and it's crazy.

Today's best Hulu deals

Get first month fr...

Hulu

(opens in new tab)

$6.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Hulu (opens in new tab)

Get First Month Fr...

Hulu (No Ads)

(opens in new tab)

$12.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Hulu (opens in new tab)

That must have been terrifying for the housekeeper! Can you imagine showing up to your job and thinking an actual murder had taken place? North West must really be talented, too, if the scene was realistic enough for the housekeeper to call the homeowner. Thank goodness they didn’t run into Kim Kardashian’s children in full bloody makeup, because that surely would have been traumatizing!

North West has a knack for taking her famous mother down a peg with her hijinks. At Easter when Kim Kardashian was showing her followers the fresh fruits and vegetables she’d grown in her garden, her oldest daughter commented off-screen that they looked “disgusting,” and the Skims founder has also said the 9-year-old throws shade about her “ugly” house anytime she’s upset with her mother.

Fans have enjoyed seeing North West crash Kim Kardashian’s social media posts as well, like the time she stole the show while Kardashian was filming a social distancing PSA in early 2020, or when she called her mom out about her supposed love for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Driver’s License.”

It’s pretty hilarious the way the 9-year-old is able to keep her mom humble, and hopefully we’ll continue to hear the stories about North West, and even possibly see some of her pranks when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for Season 2. The first season of the family’s reality show is available for streaming now with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to check out some of the other best shows on Hulu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gapPxW400

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 19

me56
2d ago

Kim,you use your children for publicity you always want your face everywhere.if it isn’t your upset.Miss North is getting older you mother will be thrown under the bus,Miss North will see to that.

Reply
4
Daryl Stovall
2d ago

Awww, looks like they have them a precocious lil' CALVIN & HOBBS on their hands.

Reply
5
Jim Amos
2d ago

Looking for her attention that she desperately needs

Reply
9
Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Housekeeper#Kardashians
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kim Kardashian on Father's Day with Kanye West: 'Everything Is Going Good'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her family's Father's Day celebration. On Tuesday, Kardashian appeared on Today and talked about how the family spent Father's Day. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder says "everything is going good" between herself, ex-husband Kanye West and their kids. "We had Father's Day at the house,"...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy