North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO