Given that all of Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, Erik Johnson, and Samuel Girard remain under contract on the Colorado Avalanche blue line through at least the 2022-23 season, this article feels a bit foolish to write. At this point, the final regular spot will be contested by Kurtis MacDermid, the only other signed defensemen who saw regular NHL time this season. Even so, the Avalanche have several unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could act as depth options next season. Let’s first examine the ones whose negotiation rights still reside with the Avalanche, then move on to free-agent alternatives.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO