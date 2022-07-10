Art on the Hill brings crowds to downtown Mantua

Crowds descended on Mantua on Saturday for the village's annual Art on the Hill festival. Visitors got to choose from more than 90 artisans and four wineries during the event organized by the Downtown Mantua Revitalization Corp.

In addition to a photo contest, food, music and children's activities, this year's event featured Plein Air art, a technique where artists paint their creations at the spur of the moment, taking their inspiration from nature.