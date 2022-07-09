Interstatedaydream delivers in Indiana Oaks; Actuator steps up in Indiana Derby

INDIANAPOLIS — As dry air returns to central Indiana Sunday, the rainfall deficit for Indianapolis grows to 0.5" for the month of July and returns to over 4" for the year. The lone chance for possible rainfall this week arrives late Monday. We have plenty of sunshine through the morning hours Monday as temperatures climb slightly above average to near 90 in the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will track through the state starting in the late afternoon and will spark spotty storms across the northern tier of the state.

