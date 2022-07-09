ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Interstatedaydream delivers in Indiana Oaks; Actuator steps up in Indiana Derby

By J. Keeler Johnson
Brisnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a busy Saturday of racing at Horseshoe Indianapolis, the $300,000 Indiana Derby (G3) and $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) produced contrasting results. The Indiana Oaks was all about 3-10 favorite Interstatedaydream, an established stakes star with a victory in the Black-Eyed Susan S. (G2) and a third-place finish in the Ashland...

brcdn.brisnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Saratoga, IN
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Hard Truth Bar, Bluebeard, And More

On July 22, Brown County maker Hard Truth Distilling Co. unveils its newest Hard Truth Bar, located in the center of The Fashion Mall. Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) hosts the next installment of its Guest Chef Series on July 18, with a meal presented by noted chef Ming Pu of New Albany’s Brooklyn and The Butcher.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florent Geroux
FOX59

New closures start Monday for next stage of Purple Line construction in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – A new phase of Purple Line construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th in Indianapolis according to IndyGo. Crews will start what’s expected to be a 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues. One eastbound lane will stay open, but westbound lanes will close. Traffic will be detoured on Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
in.gov

Council Approves Lebanon LEAP Project

The Lebanon City Council on Monday night(7/11/22) voted 6-1 to approve the voluntary annexation of land belonging to nearly three dozen rural Boone County property owners in an area where state officials are pushing ahead with plans for an expansive, high-tech business park. About 32 individuals and companies who own...
LEBANON, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actuator#The Up#The Indiana Oaks#Classic Empire#Horseshoe Indianapolis#Runaway Wife#The Indiana Derby#Churchill Downs
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Lone rain chance arrives late Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — As dry air returns to central Indiana Sunday, the rainfall deficit for Indianapolis grows to 0.5" for the month of July and returns to over 4" for the year. The lone chance for possible rainfall this week arrives late Monday. We have plenty of sunshine through the morning hours Monday as temperatures climb slightly above average to near 90 in the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will track through the state starting in the late afternoon and will spark spotty storms across the northern tier of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana Microbrewers Festival set for July 23

After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

US 31 in Westfield closes after dump truck hits overpass

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department responded to a crash that involved a dump truck driver hitting an overpass. Drivers were advised to avoid 191st Street under the southbound U.S. 31 overpass after an crash involving a dump truck occurred. It happened around noon Tuesday. U.S. 31 remained closed at 3 p.m.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Delivery worker from Carmel dies after being pinned between vehicles

A Carmel man working as part of a delivery crew died July 11 after being struck by a pickup truck after 9 a.m. on Olive Branch Road west of State Road 135 in Greenwood. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, suffered fatal injuries after being pinned between his truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane to make a delivery, and a pickup truck driven by Daniel Devine, 63, of Greenwood. Colmenares Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy