ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Levitate Music and Arts Festival 'screams summer,' drawing crowds of all ages

By Katherine Canniff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tPm5_0gapPWsZ00

MARSHFIELD – After bands were sidelined for two years, the Levitate Music and Arts Festival returned to its full capacity and took over the Marshfield Fairgrounds this weekend. Music lovers wandered among the festival’s three stages or lounged on picnic blankets to enjoy a day full of art and music.

The weekend featured 29 musical acts, with headliner Jack Johnson set to perform on Sunday, July 10.

Johnson was scheduled to perform in 2020, but the festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A scaled-down version of the festival was held in August 2021 with fewer tickets available and fewer performers.

Acts on Saturday, July 9, included local reggae group The Elovaters along with Umphrey’s McGee and Phil Lesh (formerly of the Grateful Dead) and Friends.

Get a taste of the festival: Old Crow Medicine Show to rock Marshfield's Levitate Music Festival

Kassie Fagan, of Scituate, has attended Levitate since it started in 2013. Fagan said she was looking forward to seeing the Duxbury reggae group Stick Figure on Saturday. Fagan said it was "good to be back."

Artisans and craftspeople sold their goods – everything from jewelry to woven hats to plants – under white tents that festival-goers could wander through. Food and drink vendors lined the perimeter of the fairgrounds and people laid out lawn chairs and blankets in the open spaces.

Among the rows of vendors’ white tents, Abigail Hanks, of Poland, Maine, sold watercolor figure paintings as music pumped from the speakers at the Soul Stage in a corner of the fairgrounds.

“It’s the most fun venue we’ve been in,” Hanks said.

More art on the South Shore:New mosaic murals at Weymouth school show diversity

Another vendor, Justin Chan, of Jersey City, New Jersey, said he enjoyed interacting with children who ran up to his booth, mesmerized by the vibrant colors and intricate patterns of his fractal art.

Chan said Levitate was the first festival to accept his application to be a vendor and that he’s grateful to have the chance to show more people his work.

“It’s a great opportunity to spread what I love,” Chan said.

Grab a bite:B3 Restaurant & Bar a Kingston 'hangout spot'

Lounging in the shade beneath one of the many large murals dotting the fairgrounds, Glen and Amy Holcomb, of Newtown, Connecticut, said they were impressed with the musical acts and that the music “screams summer.”

“The lineup is brilliant,” Amy Holcomb said.

As first-time Levitate attendees, the couple spontaneously bought three-day passes for the festival and said they plan to return next year.

Before the festival kicked off, the Levitate Brand introduced the Levitate Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to support communities through music, art and environmental initiatives. The foundation is fundraising for its first event. More information is at https://www.levitatefoundation.com/.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

To reach Katherine Canniff, email kcanniff@patriotledger.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
nshoremag.com

Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
City
Scituate, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
State
Maine State
Marshfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Duxbury, MA
Barnstable Patriot

'Human books’ share their stories of prejudice, discrimination in Osterville

OSTERVILLE -- One effort to challenge and help diminish prejudice, discrimination, stereotyping and stigmatization is the Human Library, a collection of people, “human books.”. They are victims of these societal stigmas and share their experiences in open, honest conversations with a community of “readers.”. The Osterville Village Library...
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Lesh
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
BC Heights

Famous Cupcakes at Newton’s 4 Corners Pizza Taste as Good as They Look

Family-owned 4 Corners Pizza has served deep-dish pizza in Newton Highlands for 31 years. But since the March re-launch of its pizza cupcakes, the restaurant is attracting foodies from all over the region. It’s even gone viral. “It hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Nyk Chatzis, whose family owns...
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Fractal Art#Crow#Local Life#Localevent#Havingfun#Performance Info#Friends
WMTW

5 shark sightings reported in one day off coast of popular Cape Cod beach

Five shark sightings were reported Sunday off the coast of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Cape Cod, officials said. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app reported the sightings that were spread out over a few miles. Four of the sightings were in the mid-to-late morning. The Boston Globe reported...
ORLEANS, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston makes list of World’s Best Cities: Where does it rank?

When you think of the best cities in the world, does Boston come to your mind? Well according to Time Out’s latest list, it should. Each year, Time Out does a survey and asks around 20,000 people who live in cities all over the world what they think the best city is. There is several criteria that is looked at when coming up with this list. Included is restaurants, bars, nightlife and museums just to name a few. The goal of the list is to give people places to put on their travel bucket lists. There are 53 cities on this year’s list. Where does Boston rank? #29. People describe Boston as a city that has something for everyone. They also stress that it’s better to visit in the summer because the city is very walkable. The swan boats are mentioned as well as a couple of local bars and eateries like Club Cafe. Now that we know Boston has come in at #29, let’s explore the top 13 cities and places for you to add to your travel bucket list this year.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Festival
WTVR-TV

Child saves nanny, painter from Massachusetts house fire

HINGHAM, Mass. — A young boy's heroic actions saved his nanny and a painter from a massive house fire in Massachusetts. Officials say the child noticed the flames and then alerted the nanny and a painter to get out of the house, NBC Boston reported. "We're extremely lucky that...
HINGHAM, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy