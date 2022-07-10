ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Telegram

Man dies from injuries suffered in crash Friday in Adrian Township

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOxWW_0gapPMIX00

ADRIAN TWP. — An Adrian man died Friday after being involved in a traffic crash in Adrian Township.

Police and firefighters were dispatched at 8:09 p.m. to the intersection of Howell Highway and Oakwood Road and arrived to find one vehicle was on top of another and a utility pole had been sheared off at its base, a news release issued Saturday evening by the Adrian Township Police Department said.

A 55-year-old Adrian man was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated, the release said. He had a severe injury to an arm but was alert and talking. He was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where his condition quickly deteriorated and he died.

Adrian Township police investigated and found a northbound vehicle on Howell Highway failed to stop at the stop sign at Oakwood Road and collided with the victim’s vehicle as it traveled eastbound on Oakwood.

Neither drug nor alcohol use by either driver is suspected, police said.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Brian Meloche at the Adrian Township Police Department by calling 517-264-1000.

A report of the crash will be sent to the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges should be authorized, the release said.

Adrian Township police and firefighters were assisted by Raisin Township police, Michigan State Police, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team, and the Adrian city and Madison Township fire departments.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Howell Highway#Promedica Toledo Hospital
WSYM FOX 47

Family of March Jackson County fatal crash victim files wrongful death lawsuit against driver

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 25-year-old Kory Wittman was a son, a brother to five siblings including a twin, loved nature and was regarded as a kind, gentle, family-oriented young man with a full life ahead of him. But, in March, Kory was hit and killed while he was out walking his dog, and now, the details of what happened are being pieced together as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kory’s family.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Man Charged in Wife’s Death Due in Court this Week

Adrian, MI – The next court date for the Raisin Township man charged with murdering his wife on the 4th of July is scheduled for Thursday morning. 44-year-old Michael Allison was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court last week. Police said that it appeared that his wife… 27-year-old Nicole...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested on stolen moped

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man found riding a stolen moped in Jackson County was arrested on several felony warrants Sunday, police said. At about 11:15 a.m. July 10, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a moped driver on Bennet Road near M-50. The moped had previously been reported stolen in Blackman Township, and the man driving it did not have proper registration, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Police: Toddler shot father in his face

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Police say a toddler shot his father in the face on Sunday. Toledo police are investigating how the toddler got a hold of the gun. Police took the victim’s girlfriend downtown to talk to her. She was not arrested. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in connection to a breaking and entering. The suspects are eight, 11 and 13-years-old. The incident occurred on Friday, July 8 around 8:40 p.m. when an alarm activation went off at a business...
TOLEDO, OH
perrysburg.com

Perrysburg Twp. police make retail theft arrest

Quick access to I-75, which stretches from Florida to Canada, has led to a huge number of retail thefts in jurisdictions along the interstate, and Perrysburg Township is no exception. The township police department’s detective division, in conjunction with its road patrol, have been working diligently with retail stores in their jurisdiction–Walmart, Kohl’s and Lowe’s, as well as others–to…
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Michigan woman sentenced for BG storage unit break ins

A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty to breaking into storage units in the city has been sentenced to community control. Aubrey McClintock, 33, of Homer, appeared July 5 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He sentenced her to three years of community control and 200...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo firefighter accused of sending inappropriate texts to teen

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo firefighter has been accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager. When asked about the allegation, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation involving a Toledo firefighter but could not comment on it because of the collective bargaining agreement with Local 92.
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy