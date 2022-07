Circleville – A chase occured this morning around 9 am that ended with the arrest of a man who had several warrants and may be a suspect in other crimes. According to the Circleville police department, around 9 am a dispatch reported of a possible burglary in the area. Around the same time, an officer happened upon a car that was driving at a high rate of speed on Morse road.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO