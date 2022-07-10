ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Excessive Heat Warning again for Tuesday; small afternoon storm chance

KVUE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — We're in the midst of a brutal stretch of July heat. This past Sunday reached a historic 110 degrees, and Monday wasn't much of an improvement at 109 degrees. The cooling trend, if you wanna call it that, continues Tuesday with an afternoon high of around 107...

www.kvue.com

fox7austin.com

Very hot temperatures continue, isolated showers possible

AUSTIN, Texas - So you're telling me there is a chance of rain?. It's looking more and more likely we will finish the day with scattered showers and storms. Before the cooling rain moves in we will be under a HEAT ADVISORY again until 8 pm. Highs heading for the 100s with heat indices around 105 to 108 for several straight hours.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Scattered storms bring a bit of relief Thursday afternoon and evening

AUSTIN, Texas — Our five-day streak of record heat should finally come to an end Thursday afternoon. Not only that, but we're also looking at our most promising storm chances of the week for the afternoon and evening. Although it's not record heat, we're still toasty Thursday with a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin breaks record for hottest week in history

Austin just weathered its hottest week ever as the electric grid races to keep up.July 7-13 was the hottest week-long stretch ever recorded by Camp Mabry, which has records dating back to the 1890s. The average temperature, using both the high and low from each day, came in at 92.9 degrees—0.1 degree hotter than the previous record set in August and September of 2011.It's been a record-breaking year altogether—there were 21 100-degree days in June and an unseasonably hot May, marking record-breaking heat for both months.The dramatic heat has led to a slew of other problems: Unhealthy levels of smog...
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Dangerous heat continues today and Tuesday for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new week and more record heat is on the way!. The heat and humidity combo will be reaching extreme levels today and all of Central Texas is under a heat alert through Tuesday. This means heat indices will be approaching 105 to 113 and your body will need to help to stay cool.
AUSTIN, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS has responded to 106 heat-related calls so far in July

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees almost every day in the month of July, heat-related calls are on the rise in Travis County. "We have run 106 heat-related calls since the first of July. Compare that to the same date period of July 1-15 of 2021, we ran 42," said Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman.
AUSTIN, TX
#National Weather Service#Central Texas#The Kvue Storm Team
KVUE

Hutto announces move to Stage 2 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions. On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.
HUTTO, TX
CBS Austin

Power outages in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy tweeted on Thursday night about power outages in South Austin. UPDATE: Power is back for the South Austin outage. They believe is a possible tree limb on the line. Crews will know more information once they arrive. Austin Energy says the outage map is...
AUSTIN, TX
