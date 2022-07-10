ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contrail from rocket launch might be visible late Sunday from San Diego

By Gary Robbins
 4 days ago
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft on Nov. 23, 2021. (Michael Peterson / Associated Press)

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to carry 46 Starlink satellites into space late Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California and might produce a contrail that would briefly be visible from the San Diego area.

The launch is supposed to happen at 6:39 p.m., which means that the contrail might be illuminated by sunlight a minute or two later in the northwest sky. San Diego is located about 282 miles from Vandenberg. But plumes from t launches are often visible here, under the right conditions.

If SpaceX is unable to launch on Sunday, the company says that it will try again on Monday at the same time.

Comments / 1

