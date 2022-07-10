ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

Victor Lindelof has taken the time out of his current schedule on the Manchester United tour in Bangkok to discuss the current captaincy situation at the club.

Lindelof plays alongside the current United captain, Harry Maguire at the back of United's side with the pair playing as a centre half duo in the sides back four from time to time.

The Swedish international has looked impressive at times in a United shirt however since the arrival of Raphael Varane, the Swede has played a number of games less than in previous seasons.

Lindelof has now had his say on the captaincy at Old Trafford - a topic that has been subject to a number of discussions in recent months.

Lindelof has had his say on the current captain Maguire, talking about what the Englishman is like both on and off the pitch whilst also referencing his qualities as the captain of the side.

The Swedish centre half spoke to the Manchester Evening News, saying;

"Harry [Maguire] is a great player and a great captain as well. He is a very nice guy off the pitch, he tries to talk a lot and communicate with the players and I think he is a great player."

"It’s normal if you are the captain of the biggest club in the world that people outside will speak but I don’t think it’s a problem for him [Harry Maguire] and I think everyone trusts him as well."

