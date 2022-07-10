Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

New Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag is said to be getting impatient with Manchester United's lack of transfer business so far in this summer transfer window so far.

United have only signed one player so far this summer despite negotiations being open on a number of players.

The Red Devils have only announced one signing so far this summer, that being Tyrell Malacia, a deal that they hijacked late into negotiations when the left back looked set to join Lyon.

Despite only getting one deal over the line this summer, United are said to be remaining in negotiations with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag wants to have a squad that will be ready to go for the first game of the season at home to Brighton in August with the club already on their pre season tour in Thailand.

The Dutch boss took over at United and had established a number of players that he would like to sign this summer.

So far none of the so called priority targets have put pen to paper on deals at Old Trafford which according to Mundo Deportivo is starting to frustrate the boss.

"Erik ten Hag is beginning to get impatient with Manchester United's transfer business, and has asked management to speed up deals." States the news outlet.

