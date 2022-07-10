ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 shot, 1 critically wounded in River North

 3 days ago

4 wounded, 1 critically after shooting in River North overnight 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are shot in River North early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 400 block of North State Street, and found multiple victims at the scene.

A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the neck, jaw, and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern in good condition.

The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition.

A witness said the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Matt Ray
2d ago

liberal policies have grown this violence over the years. they embraced violence and disorder rather than deal with violence.

Maimie
2d ago

this is out of hand! I wait on Monday mornings to see how many were shot over the weekend in Chicago. I feel so sorry for the law abiding citizens who have to live there. I pray everynight that something changes!

David Bamber
2d ago

How are those strict gun control laws working for you? No one will go to jail and no one will be prosecuted but the gun will be blamed not the criminals. Meanwhile Russia is threatening to invade Alaska but they are afraid because of the armed citizens. Thank God for our 2nd amendment.

CBS Chicago

Teen boy, girl shot and wounded on West Town porch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot and wounded on the front porch of a home in West Town Wednesday evening. At 4:18 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone came up and shot them both, police said. The girl was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the boy was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Both were reported in good condition. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Vigil planned for Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside Beverly bar

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A prayer vigil is planned for a Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside a bar in Beverly.The vigil will be held at St. Rita High School, where officer Danny Golden, 32, graduated from along with several of his family members. The prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m.Surveillance video both inside and outside the bar showed Golden was not part of the bar fight that preceded the shooting – but was rather just trying to help by breaking it up.But Golden, who was off-duty at the time, ended up being shot. A bullet hit his spine and remains lodged in his lung.That shooting left golden paralyzed.Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, were are all charged in the shooting.
CBS Chicago

3 men denied bond in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer outside bar in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men have been ordered held without bond in the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer outside of a bar in Beverly. Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are all charged in the shooting that paralyzed Officer Daniel Golden, 32, early Saturday morning. A flood of Chicago Police officers packed the courtroom for the suspects' bond hearing.Hayes and Krismantis were charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while Harrell was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two weapons counts. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey...
CBS Chicago

CPD officer shot in Beverly surrounded by friends, family outside hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty officer shot in the back while trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly Saturday morning is showing signs of encouragement. Chicago police officer Dan Golden is seen smiling with friends and family in pictures posted on Facebook. Officer Golden is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains hospitalized at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Three men involved in the fight are now charged and are being held without bond.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer caught on camera hitting activist during Columbus statue protest resigns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police office caught on camera hitting an activist during a protest in July 2020 has resigned. Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. But he instead has quit. The video was taken at a protest that turned violent in which demonstrators tried to pull down the now-off-display Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. It shows Jovanovich approach activist Miracle Boyd and hit her cellphone from her hand. The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.
CBS Chicago

2 people rescued from fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters rescued two people from a fire in Little Village Tuesday. Crews were on the scene of the two-flat located at Cermak Road and Drake Avenue. An 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A 12-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
CBS Chicago

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million. Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice. Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club. Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was...
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Janae Hooks, 28, was last seen Tuesday near the intersection of East 66th Place and South Indiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is...
CBS Chicago

Woman hit in head, carjacked in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was hit in the head and carjacked early Monday morning in the South Loop.Police said, around 3:35 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was standing outside with a friend in the 700 block of South Wells Street, when a black Jeep approached, and three men got out and demanded their property.One of the carjackers hit the woman in the back of the head, and the group stole her Chrysler 300, along with personal property from both victims.No one was in custody Monday morning.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Parents who lost kids to gun violence say police Supt. David Brown walked out on meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced charges Wednesday in a high-profile shooting last month that ended with an officer struck in the head, and afterward, Brown met with the families of gun violence victims. But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the families said the announcement did not go as planned. They accused the superintendent of walking out of the meeting early.  The journey for justice has begun for Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street...
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens are charged with a carjacking in Lincoln Park the previous day. The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with...
2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot on the Near North Side Sunday morning, according to police. The victims, 37 and 39, were struck by gunfire in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street around 4:26 a.m. Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The 37-year-old...
'Mom, there's an alligator here': Kenosha police capture alligator wandering the street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unusual for a pet to escape its yard.But when that pet is an alligator, it tends to create a big stir."Mom yells at him 'get away from the street,'" Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik, who said the kid has a strange response."'But mom, there's an alligator here.'" Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road." Kids in Kenosha spotted the gator wandering the streets after it got out of the backyard where it had been sunning itself in a kiddie pool. That led to Kenosha officers answering a call they'll likely never get again."It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this, and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah. It's badly needed, I think," said the officer.The gator is now back with its owner, who promises to keep a closer eye on it.Chicago had its own gator adventure in 2019 when "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon after a week-long search.He's now living at a farm in Florida.
Cooper Roberts, 8, wounded in Highland Park, back in critical condition with infection, collapsed lung

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days after regaining consciousness and being removed from a ventilator, an 8-year-old boy left paralyzed from the Highland Park mass shooting is back in critical condition, after developing a new infection and suffering a collapsed lung.Cooper Roberts' spine was severed when he was shot at the July 4th parade in Highland Park last week, and was left paralyzed from the waist down.On Friday, he was upgraded from critical to serious condition at University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, after a family spokesman said he was removed from a ventilator, had regained consciousness, and was asking to see...
CBS Chicago

