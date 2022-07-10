Rabbit Found with Tentacle-Like Growths in South Dakota

Ellen

Rabbits are usually considered cute animals.

However, there is one rabbit in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that is not considered very cute.

Neighbors in Sioux Falls have reported seeing a rabbit that is covered in growths that look like tentacles.

Denis Schorr has seen this animal up close and personal when he took his dogs out for their daily walk.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that before, I walk my dogs every day and I see lots of rabbits — but today was very unusual,” said Schorr.

According to Game Fish and Parks Biologist Josh Degler, this condition is more common than most might think. The most common way this infection is spread is through ticks and mosquitoes.

The virus usually doesn't get this advanced but is something that is common among rabbits. Cottontail Rabbit Papillomavirus or CRPV causes “large warty structures on soft skin areas.”

While this virus is very serious in rabbits it is unlikely that this virus would be spread to any other animals, such as dogs. Scientists are warning residents of Sioux Falls that while this virus most likely won't hurt their dogs or cats, it can be passed to pet rabbits.

Venomous Snakes in Louisiana

8 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Love You More Than Other People