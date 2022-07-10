ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois 128 closing in Effingham County

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program begins this week on Illinois Route 128 in Effingham County.

Route 128 will close on Monday between U.S. Route 40 near Altamont and Illinois Route 33 near Beecher City to allow for the replacement of a bridge carrying the highway over Moccasin Creek. Local traffic will be allowed between these highways, but all other traffic will be detoured through Effingham and Altamont on Routes 33 and 40. This project is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time to do so. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

