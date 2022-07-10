ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

By Orlando Silva
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back...

www.yardbarker.com

