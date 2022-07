(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.

