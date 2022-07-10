ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

By Ashley Jung
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT JOHNS TWP, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash around 10:13 am on MN Highway 40 at...

kfgo.com

myaustinminnesota.com

Glencoe motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning

A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Camel attacks two zoo workers in Minnesota, one man airlifted to hospital for injuries

FREEPORT, Minn. (KFGO) – A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being bitten by a camel at Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport Wednesday afternoon. 32-year-old Roger Blenker of Albany an employee at the zoo was escorting a camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility when the camel placed Blenker’s head into its mouth biting down.
FREEPORT, MN
kduz.com

Woman Dies in Crash Near Willmar

A South Dakota woman died in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 10:15am on Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. John’s Township. The State Patrol says a car and a semi collided in the intersection. The Patrol says the passenger in...
WILLMAR, MN
krwc1360.com

Otsego Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Shakopee

A Wright County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in the south metro area. The State Patrol reports that just after 7 PM Sunday, the motorcycle was westbound on Scott County Road 101 and went out of control on the exit ramp to go north on Highway 169. Officials say both the cycle and the rider made contact with the guard rail.
SHAKOPEE, MN
knsiradio.com

First Responder Alert Stickers Being Handed Out In Stearns County

(KNSI) – Law enforcement agencies across Stearns County are teaming up for a notification program. Stickers are available that can be placed on the front door or a prominent window alerting first responders and other public safety officials about a special needs occupant at the home or apartment. There are different stickers for a range of conditions and diseases, which are free to the public.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for June 27 – July 3

Elijah Russell Andresen, Redwood Falls: misdemeanor careless driving – operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, fees and fines $185. Kari Lynn Clouse, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 76/60, fees and fines $145. Leah Yvette Hester, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content...
WJON

St. Cloud Man Indicted on 1st-Degree Murder Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County grand jury has indicted a St. Cloud man on a 1st-degree murder charge and a second St. Cloud man on aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Alphonso Cotto is also charged with 2nd-degree murder, aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Camel bites central Minnesota zoo worker's head, drags him 15 feet

FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
FREEPORT, MN
WJON

Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Motorcyclist Killed in Long Prairie Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 93 in Long Prairie. The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going east...
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Stearns County Road 75

WAITE PARK -- Traffic delays are expected for the next few days along a busy commuter corridor in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Highway Department is notifying drivers of lane closures on County Road 75. Crews will be putting down pavement markings between 28th Avenue in Waite Park out to...
WAITE PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Level 3 Offender to be placed in Alexandria this Thursday

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department was notified by the Department of Corrections on July 11th of a Level 3 Offender, George Joseph Hecker, being placed in the City of Alexandria upon his release in the 700 Block of Nokomis Street. The Alexandria Police Chief will be available for questions and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northwestern Minnesota

STARBUCK, Minn. -- An assault suspect is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing two cars and leading authorities on a chase through multiple northwestern Minnesota counties.The Starbuck Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel. Officers found a victim at the hotel severely wounded, and a medical helicopter later brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man, fled before police arrived at the hotel. When searching for him throughout Starbuck, which is located about about 129 miles northwest of Minneapolis, authorities learned of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect stole a truck with a boat trailer and drove northwest into Grant County, where he abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield before stealing another car in Elbow Lake. A witness saw this second car theft and followed the stolen vehicle north into Otter Tail County, where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is currently in the Otter Tail County Jail pending several charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged. 
STARBUCK, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Traffic Alert: Crash On Highway 10 Near Becker

(KNSI) – Westbound lanes on Highway 10 near Becker are back open after a crash between a dump truck and a pickup on Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near 137th Street. AirCare was called to the scene. Officials released no information on any injuries. ___
Southern Minnesota News

Video alleges fired Cloquet hockey coach intended to meet teen in Sleepy Eye

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Cloquet hockey coach has been fired after he allegedly solicited sex from someone he believed was a 16-year-old boy. A group called Midwest Predator Catchers orchestrated the sting, which was filmed at Allison Park in Sleepy...
gowatertown.net

Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Council To Discuss Tearing Down Home

(KNSI) – Adding to park space and road improvements downtown are on the agenda for Monday’s Sauk Rapids City Council meeting. Administrator Ross Olson says the city has made it a priority to buy back land along the Mississippi River. The home that is under discussion Monday for demolition is in the 1300 block of River Avenue North. The lot and small home recently reverted to the city per an agreement with the former owner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

