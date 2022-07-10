ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

CTH A in Grand Chute to close for resurfacing

By Brenda Ordonez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – About a 1.1-mile-long stretch on County A in Grand Chute will be under construction starting Monday. According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, on the week...

Number of one-way streets being converted to two-ways in City of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks. Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
MANITOWOC, WI
Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
Powerboat operator arrested in Fox River boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there. Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street,...
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fascinating look inside MToxins Venom Lab in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – They’re home to some of the most unique creatures on the planet and they’re doing life saving research in Oshkosh. Local 5 Live visited MToxins Venom Lab and learned about the important work they are doing plus a look at a live venom extraction. MToxins...
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County lends a hand for Combined Locks fire

Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Kaukauna: Patriot Partners Removal

(WFRV) – Sometimes “stuff” can be a barrier to a happy life in your home or moving into the next phase of life. As Local 5 Live celebrates the community of Kaukauna as part of our summer series Our Town, we look at a business that can make those transitions go smoothly.
KAUKAUNA, WI

