Tennis

Djokovic Wins Seventh Wimbledon Title And 21st Grand Slam

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge angrily unravelled after a blistering start. Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All...

Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
TENNIS
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

Prince George holds Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon trophy

As the royal heir held the trophy, his father William can be heard joking “don’t drop it” whilst exchanging laughter with the Serbian player. The tennis star earned his seventh title at the British tournament after beating Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court on Sunday, retaining his title for the fourth year in a row.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
#Wimbledon#21st Grand Slam#The All England Club#Serb#Centre Court
Field Level Media

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer. The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic Wimbledon win: ‘For me, it was heroic’

Goran Ivanisevic has described Novak Djokovic as ‘heroic’ for the way he bounced back from his Australian Open deportation to win Wimbledon. Djokovic was sensationally ordered to leave Australia on the eve of the Australian Open in January over a vaccination row. Ivanisevic was with him in Melbourne...
TENNIS
Elle

See Prince George’s Shy Moment When Meeting Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time on Sunday, and it was special for more than one reason as the eight-year-old met the winner of the match, Novak Djokovic. While the Cambridges spoke to and shook hands with the seven-time champion, the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon attendance bounces back from Covid after sluggish start

Wimbledon has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic with more than half a million people flocking to the south-west London tennis championships after a sluggish start.The grand slam came to a close on Sunday after Serbian Novak Djokovic triumphed against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.It followed Elena Rybakina winning the women’s singles title on Saturday after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.Figures from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which organises Wimbledon, show that 515,164 people attended the SW19 grounds during the two-week tournament.The attendance figures have only twice surpassed the half-a-million mark, with 511,043 in...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Roger Federer in unwanted territory for first time in 25 years after Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon

As disappointing as the fact may be, a reality of life is that time stops for no one. Over the past year, tennis fans across the world have experienced that reality with all-time great Roger Federer. This year’s events at Wimbledon mark one year since Federer last competed, and the first time in a quarter […] The post Roger Federer in unwanted territory for first time in 25 years after Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

‘Novak Djokovic told me he wants to win 30 majors,’ says former mentor

Novak Djokovic wants to reach 30 Grand Slam titles before he retires and he will give himself another five years to do it, says his former mentor. Djokovic has been going head-to-head with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for his entire career as they vie for historical superiority. Currently,...
TENNIS
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

